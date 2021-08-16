DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Ed Curran
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– A mostly sunny week is ahead.

Monday’s temperatures will be in the low 80s with sunny skies and low humidity.

READ MORE: Woman Fatally Shot While Sitting In Car In Hegewisch

Tuesday brings a few more clouds and similar temperatures.

READ MORE: 7-Year-Old Serenity Broughton Killed, 6-Year-Old Sister Aubrey Wounded In Shooting In Belmont Central

MORE NEWS: Woman Shot When Bullet Goes Through Wall Of Hermosa Apartment

By Thursday, rain chances return to the forecast and linger through the weekend.