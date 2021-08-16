CHICAGO (CBS) — This week, the body of Chicago police Officer Ella French will be laid to rest.
She was killed in the line of duty earlier this month during a traffic stop. On Wednesday, a wake for Officer French will be held at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine chapel from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.READ MORE: Illinois Senate President Don Harmon Recovering From 'Breakthrough' COVID Case
That will be followed by a funeral on Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. The services follow a number of vigils held in her memory last week.READ MORE: Construction Crews Begin Work On Obama Presidential Center In Jackson Park
Two men are in custody in connection with her shooting death.MORE NEWS: Two Top Chicago Park District Managers Suspended Amid Probe Of Sexual Harassment, Abuse Of Lifeguards
Prosecutors said Monty Morgan is the man who shot both Officer French and her partner during an August 9 traffic stop. He and his brother Eric Morgan were arrested a short time later. Officer French’s partner continues to recover from his wounds from the shooting.