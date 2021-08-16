CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police on Monday night were warning anyone walking downtown or in the South Loop to stay alert after a series of attacks and robberies.

Investigators have linked those attacks and robberies to a group of teens. They have happened to people who have simply been walking down State Street and Michigan Avenue between Balbo Avenue and the Chicago River.

And it does not matter if you are alone or in a group. Police said the youngsters are attacking and stealing from people at all hours.

On State Street near Van Buren Street, a woman waiting for a bus was surrounded by eight to nine teenagers overnight. They pulled out a BB gun and then beat the woman over the head with the pistol, leaving her hurt on the ground.

Over the weekend, a man and woman were ambushed by a group of teens in a robbery. That incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near State Street and Jackson Boulevard.

Police said a man and a woman were walking when a group of about nine people came up and demanded money. Several suspects then started beating the man and woman.

The woman was left in critical condition in the hospital.

Another robbery was reported at 5:23 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Balbo Drive off Michigan Avenue in Grant Park.

The assailants are described as being between 14 and 19 years old – both boys and girls. Police did arrest six suspects, but we are told there were up to 10 youngsters involved in the various attacks – and police fear others may try to do the same thing.

Thus, police have advised people to put down their cellphones and be alert and aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.