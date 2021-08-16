DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Senate President Don Harmon is recovering from what his office describes as a “mild breakthrough” case of COVID-19.

The Oak Park Democrat was vaccinated in the spring. A statement from his office says Harmon experienced mild symptoms late last week and he isolated and was tested.

Harmon says he’s grateful to be vaccinated, given how mild his symptoms were. Harmon was elected senate president last year. He was first elected to the Illinois Senate in 2002.

