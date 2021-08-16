Illinois Senate President Don Harmon Recovering From ‘Breakthrough’ COVID Case
The Oak Park Democrat was vaccinated in the spring. A statement from his office says Harmon experienced mild symptoms late last week and he isolated and was tested.
Harmon says he’s grateful to be vaccinated, given how mild his symptoms were. Harmon was elected senate president last year. He was first elected to the Illinois Senate in 2002.READ MORE: Construction Crews Begin Work On Obama Presidential Center In Jackson Park
MORE NEWS: Two Top Chicago Park District Managers Suspended Amid Probe Of Sexual Harassment, Abuse Of Lifeguards
I am recovering from a mild breakthrough case of COVID-19.
I experienced mild symptoms late last week. I immediately self-isolated and sought testing. Contact tracing was implemented upon receiving the result.READ MORE: Funeral For Fallen CPD Officer Ella French Set For Thursday
I was vaccinated this spring.
— Senate President Don Harmon (@DonHarmonIL) August 16, 2021
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.