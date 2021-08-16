CHICAGO (CBS) — A controversial comment by former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has sent Twitter into a tailspin.
Cutler joined Twitter just last week, and tweeted that he does not want the students to have to wear masks in Williamson County, Tennessee – where he now lives and where his own kids are in school.
Not this parent. Really hope I’m not put in the corner by Twitter in my first 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/YgDMJixM5z
— Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 10, 2021
Cutler also complained about masks being mandated there for kids younger than 12 – who are not presently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination – while only being recommended for middle and high school students.
But middle and high school it’s only recommended. Masks zero sense. @WCSedu be better. https://t.co/QcWGyfKLMC
— Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 11, 2021
He also suggested he might run for school board.
Doing school board research. Looks like a 2024 campaign for me. pic.twitter.com/dNg7tmaZcp
— Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 12, 2021
In a statement, Uber Eats explained that it was proud of all the work it has done over the years to help get as many people vaccinated as possible. The company said it just prefers to partner with people who support such work.
In response to Uber Eats’ decision, Cutler tweeted on Friday: “Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL. Was going to film in LA, ‘views aren’t aligned.’ Guess they don’t like future School board members. Frees up my weekend.”
Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL. Was going to film in LA, "views aren't aligned." Guess they don't like future School board members. Frees up my weekend.
— Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 13, 2021