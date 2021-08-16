DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A controversial comment by former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has sent Twitter into a tailspin.

Fans and foes sounded off Monday about Cutler and his brief deal with Uber Eats.

Cutler joined Twitter just last week, and tweeted that he does not want the students to have to wear masks in Williamson County, Tennessee – where he now lives and where his own kids are in school.

Cutler also complained about masks being mandated there for kids younger than 12 – who are not presently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination – while only being recommended for middle and high school students.

He also suggested he might run for school board.

In a statement, Uber Eats explained that it was proud of all the work it has done over the years to help get as many people vaccinated as possible. The company said it just prefers to partner with people who support such work.

In response to Uber Eats’ decision, Cutler tweeted on Friday: “Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL. Was going to film in LA, ‘views aren’t aligned.’ Guess they don’t like future School board members. Frees up my weekend.”

