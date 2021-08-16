DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Six juvenile offenders were taken into custody after an attack and robbery in The Loop early Monday morning.

Police said a woman was standing at a bus stop, around 1 a.m. in the 400 block of South State Street, when she was approached by eight to nine juveniles.

Police said the offenders took out a BB gun and hit the woman in the head. As she fell to the ground, the offenders took the woman’s items and fled the scene.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and her condition is unknown at this time.

According to police, six of the offenders were taken into custody. Charges are pending.

