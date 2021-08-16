CHICAGO (CBS) — A family is pleading to find the person who shot two young sisters on Chicago’s Northwest Side Sunday.
Seven-year-old Serenity and 6-year-old Aubrey were shot as they were getting in the car with their mother at Grand and Merrimac avenues.
Serenity was shot in the chest and torso, and was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
Aubrey was in the hospital Monday with a bullet wound in her chest.
Police say the mother and girls were not the intended targets of the shooting.