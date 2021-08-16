GALVESTON, Texas (CBS) — One of the beloved piping plovers who calls Chicago’s Montrose Beach home just completed a migration of nearly 1,000 miles.
The piping plover named Monty was spotted hanging on the beach in Galveston, Texas, where birdwatchers snapped an image on Monday.
The endangered bird took off from his home on Montrose Beach Saturday. He is expected to stay south through the winter.
Monty and his partner Rose, have been nesting on Montrose Beach, and welcomed four chicks in July.
Those chicks came from second clutch of eggs Monty and Rose laid this year. Unfortunately, a skunk was able to reach into their nest in June and eat their first clutch of eggs.
A new enclosure has been put up around them. It's much bigger and stronger with gauge wires and welds.
A camera is also up to watch the pair.