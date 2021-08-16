CHICAGO (CBS) — NorthShore University Health System employees must now be vaccinated by Oct. 31.
This includes workers at Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook, Highland Park, Northwest Community Hospital, Skokie, and Swedish Hospital.
“The vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective against COVID-related hospitalization and death,” NorthShore University Health System said in a statement. “Requiring COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment is a critical and essential defense against this pandemic.”
Also requiring vaccines for employees are Loyola Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, UI Health, University of Chicago Medicine, Advocate Aurora Health, Lurie Children’s, and Stroger and Provident Hospital of Cook County.