CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago Police officer returned fire when some people fired shots at his vehicle in Portage Park early Monday, but no one was struck.
At 5:17 a.m., the 24-year-old off-duty officer was driving when a gray sedan began following him, police said. The officer turned into a parking lot in the 3900 block of North Lamon Avenue, and the car kept following him, police said.
Two passengers from the gray sedan got out and started shooting at the officer’s car, police said. The victim returned fire, but no one was struck.
The officers got back in their car and drove off. No one was in custody late Monday, and Area Five detectives and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability were investigating Monday afternoon.