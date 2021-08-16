CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is dead and a man was injured in a crash early Monday morning on the Stevenson Expressway.
Illinois State Police said a 2001 blue Honda CRV was headed outbound on the Stevenson just past Cicero avenue when its driver lost control, left the roadway, and flipped over on the center median.
The driver – Huda Alghazali, 25, of Chicago – was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.
The passenger in the car – Mohammad Musa, 23, of Bridgeview – was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
All lanes on the outbound Stevenson were closed on near the scene for about an hour early Monday morning, with traffic being diverted off onto Cicero Avenue.