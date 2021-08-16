CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’ve changed your mind about going to Summerfest, you better act fast.
Organizers of the Milwaukee music fest announced you can request a refund, until 7:00 Monday night.
You can only get your money back from the place where you bought your ticket.
If you're still going, new rules require guests bring proof of vaccination, or a negative COVI test.
Summerfest starts September 1st.
The FINAL wave of Summerfest presented by @amfam headliners is here! The FULL lineup including daytime acts is now live on https://t.co/5jK9D31P12. Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/WuQZx2Kyqe pic.twitter.com/1E6Txup78o
— Summerfest (@Summerfest) July 27, 2021