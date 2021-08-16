DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’ve changed your mind about going to Summerfest, you better act fast.

Organizers of the Milwaukee music fest announced you can request a refund, until 7:00 Monday night.

You can only get your money back from the place where you bought your ticket.

If you’re still going, new rules require guests bring proof of vaccination, or a negative COVI test.

Summerfest starts September 1st.

