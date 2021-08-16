CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was carjacked in Wicker Park early Monday morning.
According to police, the 52-year-old rideshare driver was in his 2018 Hyundai sedan, just before 2:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Damen Avenue, when three men exited a black sedan.READ MORE: Woman Fatally Shot While Sitting In Car In Hegewisch
Two of the offenders forced the man out of his car at gunpoint before taking his car.
The man was not injured.READ MORE: 7-Year-Old Serenity Broughton Killed, 6-Year-Old Sister Aubrey Wounded In Shooting In Belmont Central
The third offender took off in a black car.
MORE NEWS: Woman Shot When Bullet Goes Through Wall Of Hermosa Apartment