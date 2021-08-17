CHICAGO (CBS) — 7-year-old Serenity Broughton is dead and her 6-year-old sister, Aubrey, wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Belmont Central community.
Here is what we know about the shooting so far:
- The sisters were shot as their mother was getting them into a car at 2:50 p.m.; police were called to the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue, at Merrimac Avenue, for a ShotSpotter alert.
- Serenity was shot in the chest and torso, and was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. Aubrey was shot in the chest and right armpit, and was being treated at Loyola.
- Witnesses said they heard rapid gunfire at the time of the shooting. A man who lives across the street said he heard at least a dozen shots.
- Police said the girls were not believed to be the intended targets. There may have been more than one shooter, but there was not believed to be crossfire.
- Police asked anyone who saw something to say something. Witnesses can go anonymously to CPDTIP.com.