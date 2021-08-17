DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Austin, shooting, Stray bullet

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 42-year-old woman was struck by a bullet that came through her window in the Austin neighborhood Monday night.

Police said the woman was inside the residence, around 10:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Hirsch Street, when she was shot in the shoulder.

Police said three men fired at a passing car and a passenger shot back. One of the bullets hit the woman inside her home.

The 42-year-old was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Police do not have anyone in custody.

