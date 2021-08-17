CHICAGO (CBS)– A 42-year-old woman was struck by a bullet that came through her window in the Austin neighborhood Monday night.
Police said the woman was inside the residence, around 10:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Hirsch Street, when she was shot in the shoulder.
Police said three men fired at a passing car and a passenger shot back. One of the bullets hit the woman inside her home.
The 42-year-old was taken to a local hospital in good condition.
Police do not have anyone in custody.