CHICAGO (CBS) —The Chicago Bears have a new defensive coordinator this season.
CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek explains how a new man calling the plays could take this team back to its dominant days of old.READ MORE: Hostess Recalls Soft White Hamburger, Hot Dog Buns Due To Listeria, Salmonella Concerns
“You all see practice today? You see what the defense did, right?”
Safety Tashaun Gipson said the intensity of practice is completely different under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.
“Everybody wants to be the guy so you see this guy making plays, it heightens the intensity up for the guy playing next to him,” Gipson said.READ MORE: Man Shot Dead In Car In Harlem Avenue In Oak Park
It’s not just Desai bringing the juice. Gipson said the defense feeds off the energy and skill of Pro Bowler Khalil Mack, who helped lead the Bears D to the top of the rankings in 2018. Mack said this defensive group under Sean Desai has the same feel.
“Putting every player on the field in the best possible situation in order to shine and make plays and get turnovers,” Mack said.
One question mark on the defense is around defensive end Akiem Hicks. He left practice during stretching Tuesday and did not return.MORE NEWS: Man, 70, Dies After Crashing Into Truck While Riding His Bike Near Soldier Field