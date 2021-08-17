Baseball Report: San Diego Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr. Returns With A BangThe Padres star returned from the injured list with a massive performance in a win, just in time to help the team make its playoff push down the stretch.

Jiménez, Hendriks Lead White Sox Past A'sEloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking RBI single and Liam Hendriks got the save against his former team, leading the Chicago White Sox to a victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.

Free-Falling Cubs Have Now Lost 12 Straight As They Drop Game To Cincinnati RedsJonathan India homered and drove in five runs, Wade Miley threw seven shutout innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat Chicago on Monday night, handing the free-falling Cubs their 12th straight loss.

Twitter Sounds Off After Former Bears QB Jay Cutler Is Dropped By Uber Eats After Tweets Objecting To Masks In SchoolsA controversial comment by former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has sent Twitter into a tailspin.

Bears Training Camp: Nagy Says Expect More Reps From Andy Dalton And The First TeamAs the Chicago Bears look ahead to preseason game number two, Head Coach Matt Nagy says to expect more reps for Andy Dalton and the first team.

DeRozan, Ball, Caruso All Hoping They Can Do Something Special With The BullsThe Bulls’ big three offseason additions all met with the Chicago news media for the first time this week.