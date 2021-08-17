CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 won the prestigious national Edward R. Murrow Award for overall excellence, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced on Tuesday.
For the overall excellence award, CBS 2 was recognized for its investigative work, including its long-running series on the Chicago Police Department officers raiding the homes of innocent residents. The station also submitted its coverage of widespread unrest in the city following the death of George Floyd. The entry also included Brad Edwards' Getting Hosed series, exposing how the city charges residents for water they never used, Dorothy Tucker's serial squatter stories and Dave Savini's police body camera investigation "Left in the Dark".
CBS 2 won eight regional Murrow awards, qualifying the station for the national competition in those categories.
Edwards, CBS 2 Investigator and main anchor, won the national Murrow for writing excellence. The station submitted a composite of three of Edwards' stories for that award, highlighting his storytelling agility, and ability to tap into the raw emotion — from seemingly humdrum issues, to matters of great societal concern.
Edwards’ work has netted more than 100 awards – including 11 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, four of those at WBBM for Excellence in Writing – 2013, ‘19, ‘20 and ‘21. From 2003-2010, he won eight consecutive regional Emmy Awards for Best Writing. His exposé on Chicago’s broken water billing system – ‘Getting Hosed’ – won Emmy awards in 2019 and 2020, and the 2020 RTDNA / NEFE award for Personal Finance Reporting.