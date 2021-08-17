CHICAGO (CBS) —A sign things are changing in one South Side neighborhood.

A year and a half after the pandemic shut it down, a movie complex in Chatham is back open. CBS 2’s Jim Williams had the story Tuesday.

Fourteen screens, 1,300 seats but much more than a multiplex here in Chatham.

“It means a lot. It’s a pillar in this community,” said Bryan Miller, Cinema Chatham General Manager.

Chicago’s South Side has very few movie theaters. So the re-opening of Cinema Chatham is especially welcome.

Social vitality off of 87th street near the Dan Ryan Expressway. Moviegoer Delois Harris took in a matinee with friends.

“It feels good to recognized and have the conveniences that I know we deserve,” Harris said.

Conveniences other communities might take for granted.

“To be in our own neighborhood and walk in our own neighborhood and see a movie off the train or drive up, that’s significant for us,” Miller said.

COVID shut down the theatres for nearly a year and a half and its future was in doubt.

But now a variety of films are back on screens and the complex is getting what they call “cosmetic detailing” an economic boost for Kirk Bell and the workers his construction firm employs.

“It gives us an opportunity to showcase what we do as a Black-owned business,” Bell said.

They are taking COVID precautions, requiring customers to mask up in the lobby and café. A small price to pay to have the neighborhood theatres back open.

“I live in their neighborhood. It’s close to us. It’s really really nice,” said Reverend Pam Coleman.

“Being able to open those doors and see our people walk through drive here they can enjoy a movie, it’s a feeling of joy.”

The complex employees 70 people and they’re looking for workers, age 16 and up. Entertainment, employment and a sense of community here.