DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be pleasant Tuesday evening with patchy fog developing after midnight.

The low is 70.

READ MORE: Neighbor Rushes In As Teen Threatens Woman At Gunpoint In Lakeview Alley; He Says It's 'Disappointing' That Suspect Is Now Out Of Custody
7 a.m. Wednesday: 08.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

For Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 86, and it will be more humid on Thursday with a high of 87.

READ MORE: Chicago To Require Masks Indoors Again Starting Friday, As Delta Variant Fuels Latest COVID Surge
5 p.m. Wednesday: 08.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

There are minimal rain chances next couple of days. Look for mostly isolated activity in the heat of the afternoon.

MORE NEWS: Burglary Spree Hits Several Businesses In Skokie
Precipitation Chances: 08.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

A front passes Saturday with the best rain chance.

7 Day Forecast: 08.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist