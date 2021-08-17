CHICAGO (CBS) — Citing a court order, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Monday announced it will not be releasing video of the shooting that killed Chicago Police Officer Ella French and seriously wounded her partner until the criminal case against the two men accused in the attack has been completed.

French was killed in a shooting during a traffic stop in West Englewood on Aug. 7. Her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez, was shot in the eye, and left paralyzed with a bullet lodged in his brain.

A third officer who was with French and Yanez shot one of the two brothers now charged in the shooting, prompting an investigation by COPA, which investigates all police shootings in Chicago.

Police and prosecutors have said the shooting was recorded by body cameras worn by French and Yanez.

COPA officials said a court order issued Monday in the criminal case prohibits them from releasing any video or other evidence until the criminal case is resolved.

“COPA remains committed to transparency and is conducting a full analysis and investigation of the incident. Body worn camera, third party video and other materials related to this incident will be released upon the lifting of the Judge’s court order,” COPA said in a press release.

Emonte Morgan, aka Monte Morgan, is charged with one count of first-degree murder of a peace officer, two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

His brother, Eric Morgan is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice; accused of trying to dispose of the murder weapon, before he was detained by a group of civilians not far from the scene of the shooting.

Cook County prosecutors said French, Yanez, and a third officer were on patrol in a marked squad car around 9 p.m. on Aug. 7, when they pulled over Eric and Emonte Morgan while they were in a gray SUV with expired plates near 63rd and Bell.

Prosecutors said Emonte Morgan began struggling with French and Yanez during the traffic stop, while Eric Morgan ran off, and the third officer gave chase.

During the struggle, Emonte Morgan shot French and Yanez in the head, and the third officer halted his chase of Eric Morgan, and ran back to try and help his partners, according to prosecutors.

Emonte Morgan then fired at the third officer, who fell to the ground and returned fire, shooting Morgan in the abdomen.

Prosecutors said Emonte Morgan handed the gun to his brother, who ran off, before he was detained by witnesses who caught him in a nearby yard, where he had dumped the gun.

French later died of a gunshot wound to the back of the head. Her wake will be held at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine chapel on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. That will be followed by a funeral on Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. The services follow a number of vigils held in her memory last week.

Yanez suffered a gunshot wound to the eye, and a bullet was lodged in his brain. His family has said he remains hospitalized and has been left paralyzed.

At last check, Emonte Morgan also was hospitalized at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Eric Morgan is being held at Cook County Jail. Both have been ordered held without bail.

Meantime, COPA is asking anyone who might have witnessed the shooting to contact investigators by calling (312) 746-COPA (2672) or through the agency’s website.