WASHINGTON (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — U.S. Sens Tammy Duckworth and Richard Durbin (D-Illinois) wrote to President Joe Biden Tuesday, asking that the national Security Council immediately find a way to secure the release of Mark Frerichs, a U.S. Navy veteran, who was abducted last year in Afghanistan.

Frerichs, who is from Lombard, had been working as a civil engineer in Kabul before he was abducted in January 2020. He was taken after going to a meeting in the Afghan capital to discuss a project.

“Securing the safe release and return of potentially the only U.S. citizen being held hostage in Afghanistan is an urgent matter that the United States Government should prioritize,” the senators wrote. “A whole-of government approach will demonstrate our Nation’s commitment and resolve to leave no American behind in Afghanistan. The NSC Principals Committee would also be the most effective and efficient vehicle to make sure Federal agencies with relevant equities in the matter appropriately participate in the development of a potential course of action to free Mr. Frerichs.”

They continued: “Our attention and energy must be devoted to pushing on every reasonable lever to secure the safe return of Mr. Frerichs to his family in the United States. Mr. Frerichs served our country in uniform and we must honor his service by doing everything in our power to make sure our exit from Afghanistan includes bringing Mr. Frerichs home.”

Since Frerichs was abducted by the Taliban, Haqqani network, or their affiliates in Afghanistan, Durbin and Duckworth have called repeatedly on the Trump and Biden administrations to make his safe return a priority.

Duckworth also discussed the need for a safe return for Frerichs during a U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in May about the transition of troops out of Afghanistan. At the time, she received a commitment for Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs David Helvey to look for opportunities to advocate for Frerichs’ safe return.

During a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing recently, Durbin urged Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also to do everything he could to bring Frerichs home.

In recent days, the Afghan government has collapsed and the Taliban has rapidly taken over the country ahead of the U.S. withdrawal of the last troops there. The development has led to finger-pointing across the federal government, with members of both parties blaming their political opponents for the chaos that unfolded over the weekend.

In his first remarks since dramatic scenes in Kabul showed desperate Afghans attempting to flee the country at its main airport, President Biden on Monday defended his decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan and said he inherited the situation from former President Donald Trump, whose administration negotiated a deal with the Taliban and pledged all U.S. forces would be out of the country by May 1.

“I stand squarely behind my decision,” Mr. Biden said in remarks at the White House, after which he returned to Camp David in Maryland. “After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces.”