CHICAGO (CBS)– Extensive delays are expected on the Metra Electric Line after a power outage Tuesday.
Metra Alert ME – Inbound and outbound trains may be operating with extensive delays, power outage
— Metra Electric (@metraMED) August 17, 2021
Both inbound and outbound trains are impacted by this outage.
Metra Alert ME – Train #113 scheduled to depart Millennium Station at 8:13 AM, will not operate due to a power outage. Train #115 will be the next train making all stops to University Park.
— Metra Electric (@metraMED) August 17, 2021
South Shore Line trains will also remain halted near Millennium Station due to a power outage on Metra. Extensive delays are expected for South Shore trains and the duration of the delays is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.