By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Extensive delays are expected on the Metra Electric Line after a power outage Tuesday.

Both inbound and outbound trains are impacted by this outage.

South Shore Line trains will also remain halted near Millennium Station due to a power outage on Metra. Extensive delays are expected for South Shore trains and the duration of the delays is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. 

