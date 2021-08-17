DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Hostess, Listeria, recall, salmonella, Soft White Hamburger Buns, Soft White Hot Dog Buns

CHICAGO (CBS) — Before you toss a few hot dogs or burgers on the grill, check the pantry to see what kind of buns you have.

Hostess is recalling its “Soft White Hamburger Buns” and “Soft White Hot Dog Buns.” The Food and Drug Administration said they could be contaminated with listeria and salmonella.

READ MORE: Man Shot Dead In Car In Harlem Avenue In Oak Park

Hostess said there are no reports of illnesses, but the food could be tainted.

READ MORE: Man, 70, Dies After Crashing Into Truck While Riding His Bike Near Soldier Field

If you have the items, you are advised to return them or toss them out.

MORE NEWS: Aurora Police Search For 3 Men Who Fired Automatic Weapon From Car, Led Police In Pursuit To Oswego, Got Away

The complete list of affected products with dates and codes can be found here.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff