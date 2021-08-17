CHICAGO (CBS) — Before you toss a few hot dogs or burgers on the grill, check the pantry to see what kind of buns you have.
Hostess is recalling its "Soft White Hamburger Buns" and "Soft White Hot Dog Buns." The Food and Drug Administration said they could be contaminated with listeria and salmonella.
Hostess said there are no reports of illnesses, but the food could be tainted.
If you have the items, you are advised to return them or toss them out.
The complete list of affected products with dates and codes can be found here.