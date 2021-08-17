DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, COVID-19 Vaccine, Lyric Opera, Mask Mandate

CHICAGO (CBS) — Lyric Opera is the latest performing arts venue to require its audience to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Along with proof of vaccination, masks worn over the nose and mouth will be required anytime in the building. Seating in the opera house will be at full capacity this season.

READ MORE: Chicago Pharmacist Tangtang Zhao Charged With Selling COVID-19 Vaccine Cards On E-Bay

In an email from Anthony Freud General Director, President & CEO of the Women’s Board Endowed Chair, children under 12 who are not eligible to be vaccinated will not be admitted. People who have purchased children’s tickets can either exchange the tickets for a future performance or get a full refund.

“A mandatory vaccination policy for our administrative staff and members of all of our 11 partner unions which represent our artists, technicians, and additional members of our company,” Freud said.

 

MORE NEWS: Chicago To Require Masks Indoors Again Starting Friday, As Delta Variant Fuels Latest COVID Surge

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff