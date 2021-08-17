CHICAGO (CBS) — Lyric Opera is the latest performing arts venue to require its audience to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Along with proof of vaccination, masks worn over the nose and mouth will be required anytime in the building. Seating in the opera house will be at full capacity this season.
In an email from Anthony Freud General Director, President & CEO of the Women’s Board Endowed Chair, children under 12 who are not eligible to be vaccinated will not be admitted. People who have purchased children’s tickets can either exchange the tickets for a future performance or get a full refund.
“A mandatory vaccination policy for our administrative staff and members of all of our 11 partner unions which represent our artists, technicians, and additional members of our company,” Freud said.
Lyric is fully committed to the health and safety of our entire family — our audience, our artists, our technicians, our administrative staff, and all of the communities we serve throughout each season. For the latest info, visit https://t.co/MDzWV4RkwC.
