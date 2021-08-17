CHICAGO (CBS) — Shattered windows with glass on the ground at three different businesses in Skokie Thursday morning after a burglary spree overnight.
Thieves hit an auto shop on Lincoln and Le Claire leaving jagged pieces of the front window in their wake. A smoke shop on Lincoln near Lockwood is boarded up after they smashed the front windows to get inside.
Glass was also broken to get into the Enterprise rent-a-car on Skokie and Cleveland. It’s not clear what the thieves took from any of the businesses.