CHICAGO (CBS) — A 7-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen Wednesday evening in East Ukrainian Village.
At 8:20 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 1000 block of North Honore Street with her 7-year-old son when a woman came up to the driver's side door, police said.
The women got into a quarrel, and the woman who came up to the vehicle fired shots at it before leaving, police said.
The boy was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. No other injuries were reported.
Officers had their flashlights out Wednesday night, searching for bullet shell casings and clues at the scene.
A white Jeep Cherokee remained at the scene Wednesday night. The back passenger side door of the Cherokee appeared to have a bullet hole in it.
A suspect was in custody Wednesday night, and Area Three detectives were investigating.