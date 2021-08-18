CINCINNATI (CBS/AP) — Michael Hermosillo homered for the first time since 2018 and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-1.
The depleted Cubs took two of three from their playoff-contending NL Central rivals. Ian Happ and Sergio Alcántara also homered for Chicago, which has won two straight after a 12-game skid.
Adrian Sampson pitched in the majors for the first time since 2019 and held the Reds to one run in four innings. Four Chicago relievers blanked Cincinnati the rest of the way, allowing one hit between them.
Hermosillo, Happ and Alcántara homer as #Cubs secure series win vs. Reds. pic.twitter.com/h1x1ulqEU1
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 18, 2021
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 18, 2021
