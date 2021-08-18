CHICAGO (CBS) — The Evergreen Park community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher, wife, mother, and grandmother; after an expressway shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight.

Denise Huguelet, 67, was killed and another person was wounded in that shooting around 10 p.m. Tuesday on the Dan Ryan near 67th Street, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Police said a state trooper was traveling on the expressway and heard gunfire, and pulled over to make sure their vehicle hadn’t been struck. Two other vehicles then pulled up alongside the trooper, and said they had been shot at.

Four people were in one of the vehicles, and Denise Huguelet, 67, was shot and killed, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Two people were in the other vehicle, and one of them suffered a graze wound.

Huguelet was a special education teacher at Central Middle School in Evergreen Park, according to Evergreen Park Elementary School District 124.

She had just celebrated her 45th wedding anniversary with her husband, Michael, earlier this month.

The school district paid tribute to her this morning on Facebook.

“Our Evergreen Park family mourns the loss of Denise Huguelet. Mrs. Huguelet worked in the district for 24 years as a special education teacher at Central Middle School, serving students with the most significant disabilities. Her passion for students and her dedication to the community showed in all aspects of her work,” the district said in a statement on Facebook. “Mrs. Huguelet’s nature with kids was kind, yet firm, to ensure that students were taught the independent skills they needed to be successful in their futures. She cared deeply about the academic needs of students, and the social and emotional well-being of every students’ needs.”

With the help of a helicopter, police were able to chase a vehicle seen speeding away from the scene of the shooting to 61st and Ashland in West Englewood, where troopers were able to disable the vehicle and take two suspects into custody.

As of last month, there have been at least 43 shootings on the Dan Ryan this year, the most of any Chicago area expressway.