CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago grandma says her sore knees and ankles make it hard to keep up with her grandbabies – and having to park down the street and walk doesn’t help.

That is why she applied for a disabled parking spot. But as CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reported, the city said no – and for a confusing reason.

Beverly Williams may have been pulling a yummy cake out of her car when we met her, but she isn’t up for much celebrating these days. Arthritis in her knees and ankles is really bringing her down.

“If it swells, I can’t do anything. I’m pretty much stuck in the chair watching TV,” she said. “When I’m walking you hear crunch, crunch, crunch.”

With a state-issued handicapped placard to prove her disability, Williams applied for a City of Chicago disabled parking sign right outside her Englewood home. The spot, just for her, would cut down on the pain of walking. The City took months to respond.

“I finally got a letter and they said it was too many on the block that I couldn’t get one,” said Williams.

Apparently, Morgan Street is maxed out on handicapped spots.

What’s the limit? That’s where it gets confusing.

The Department of Finance referred CBS 2 to Ordinance 9-64-050, which is titled, “Parking restrictions – Parking for persons with disabilities.” A DOF spokesperson then told us there’s no “actual number or percentage to follow.”

CBS 2 analyzed more than 10,000 disabled parking signs registered in Chicago. We found several areas like the 8000 block of South Langley Avenue that have more handicapped spots – seven – than Beverly’s street – which has five.

Then there’s another headscratcher.

“There’s one [disabled parking spot] down the block where the lady passed away,” said Williams – who wonders why that spot can’t be reverted to public use and the disabled spot given to her instead.

It would not be the first time poles stayed up for someone deceased.

Two Garfield Park women were getting into it with neighbors earlier this year over someone hogging spots that were assigned to disabled people who were dead. The city removed the signs after CBS 2 reached out about the situation.

“I just want to park in front of my house,” said Williams who is looking for fairness and for at least the parking pain to go away.

The city provided general information about disabled parking spaces, but was unable to get us specific answers about Beverly’s case – so far.

Check back here for updates.