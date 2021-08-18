DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)Dr. Katrine Wallace is a Chicago epidemiologist who is also a TikTok influencer.

Her videos have been viewed millions of times.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, we have spent countless hours at CBS 2 finding the truth, getting to the facts, and debunking myths.

And in our search for the truth, we found Dr. Wallace.

Her username – @epidemiologistkat – says it all.

As an epidemiologist at the University of Illinois at Chicago, Dr. Wallace has a unique understanding of COVID.

Now, she is teaming up with doctors from around the world, using social media to fight misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine.

