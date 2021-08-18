CHICAGO (CBS) — Dr. Katrine Wallace is a Chicago epidemiologist who is also a TikTok influencer.
Her videos have been viewed millions of times.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Muggy And Warm
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, we have spent countless hours at CBS 2 finding the truth, getting to the facts, and debunking myths.
And in our search for the truth, we found Dr. Wallace.READ MORE: 'I Was Screaming: "Please, Stop, Stop!"' Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend
Her username – @epidemiologistkat – says it all.
As an epidemiologist at the University of Illinois at Chicago, Dr. Wallace has a unique understanding of COVID.
Now, she is teaming up with doctors from around the world, using social media to fight misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine.MORE NEWS: Southland College Prep Charter High School Has Years Of 100% College Acceptance And Student Excellence -- What's Their Secret?