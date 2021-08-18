Depleted Cubs Quiet Playoff-Contending Reds Again, Win 7-1The depleted Cubs took two of three from their playoff-contending NL Central rivals.

The Northern Trust Preview: 'Going To Be A Lot Of Fun Because So Many Of The Top Players Are On Form'CBS Sports golf analyst Trevor Immelman takes a look at the first event of the playoffs, The Northern Trust, set to tee off on Thursday at Liberty National Golf Club.

Justin Fields Kept Out Of Bears Practice With Sore Groin, But Coach Matt Nagy Says Fields Is Still Expected To Play SaturdayTop quarterback pick Justin Fields was held out of practice for the Bears Wednesday, as was Cole Kmet.

Bears Rookie Offensive Tackle Teven Jenkins To Have Back Surgery

White Sox Top A's; Oakland's Chris Bassitt Struck In Head By Line DriveChris Bassitt was carted off the field Tuesday night after he was struck on the side of his head by a line drive, casting a shadow over the A's loss to José Abreu and the White Sox.

27 Points For Allie Quigley, But Chicago Sky Tripped Up By Dallas WingsAllisha Gray had 20 points and Arike Ogunbowale scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half to help the Dallas Wings beat the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night.