CHICAGO (CBS) — The troubled Illinois Department of Employment Security has launched a new website they say will make things more user-friendly.
We took a scroll through the site, where you can do everything from applying for benefits to reporting fraud.
Rampant unemployment fraud is something CBS 2 has been tracking at IDES since the beginning of the pandemic.
IDES pointed out that the new and improved interface will not have any impact on people’s current benefits.
The IDES public website has a new look! Visit the fully redesigned website for the latest information, news, and resources.
The IDES public website has a new look! Visit the fully redesigned website for the latest information, news, and resources.

Note: the redesigned website does not include any changes to the unemployment benefit system. pic.twitter.com/CsRUE6Vfuh
— Illinois Department of Employment Security (@IllinoisIDES) August 17, 2021
