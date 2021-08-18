LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Top quarterback pick Justin Fields was held out of practice for the Bears Wednesday, as was Cole Kmet.

Fields dealing with a sore groin and Kmet a hamstring.

As CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reported, Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy seemed to downplay both as them just being overly cautious, but he did of course downplay Teven Jenkins’ injury at the start of camp too.

The good news is Fields was out on the field throwing a bit. He just didn’t officially participate in practice.

Nagy says he’s still planning on Fields playing Saturday.

Meanwhile, quarterback Andy Dalton and the first-team offense should see more snaps Saturday as well.

Dalton weighed in Wednesday how he is dealing as the starting quarterback with the fans clamoring to see Fields.

“There’s so much excitement with Justin, and deservedly so – he’s the first-round pick. You can’t focus on that. If you focus on that, that’s going to beat you down,” he said. “Do I want the fans behind me? Yes. Do I want them behind Justin? Absolutely. Justin is going to have his time and have a great career, but right now is my time.”

Also, Elijah Wilkinson started at left tackle against the Dolphins, but this likely means relying more on 39-year-old Jason Peters. The Bears will have to hope he still has something left in the tank.

Peters is expected to practice with the team for the first time on Thursday.

James Daniels did return from his injury, so that is some good news for the offensive line

The biggest headline for the Bears on Wednesday, of course, is that Jenkins, the projected starting left tackle, will be out presumably for a good chunk of the season after having back surgery. Nagy kept the door open for his return at some point this year, but obviously, this a big blow.

The Bears traded up to draft Jenkins in the second round this past NFL draft despite knowing about his back issues in college.