CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Kanye West will hold a “listening party” for his as yet unreleased album Donda at Soldier Field next week.

It will be the third such event for the rapper’s album, which is named after his late mother, Donda West. He hosted two previous events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The listening party was announced in a spartan post on Instagram. Tickets go on sale on Friday on Ticketmaster for the show to be held at 9 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Soldier Field.

Before the first two listening events, West reportedly had been living inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta while working on Donda, his 10th studio, which has not yet been released.

West unveiled “Donda” in front of a sold-out crowd at the stadium just two days after he announced the first public listening party for his highly-anticipated album. would take place. He barely said a word while introducing his new music during the event, which brought out several big names including Rick Ross, Khloe Kardashian and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West, who showed up in a red jumpsuit with their kids.

At his second listening party, West again didn’t actually perform any of the tracks from his album, instead playing the music over the stadium’s loudspeakers. Meantime, he’d set up a bed and blankets in the center of the stadium, and while the audience listened to the album, he performed pushups, danced, made phone calls, and even appeared to take a nap, at times surrounded by a large group of people standing in a circle around him.

At the end of the show, he appeared to levitate, as he was hoisted into the air on wires.

West’s new project is a follow up to his 2019 gospel-themed album “Jesus is King,” which won a Grammy for best contemporary Christian album.

Last year, West announced on Twitter — with colorful cover art and a track list — that he would release his latest album. At the time, his tweets indicated that his project would release on the same day as his rival Taylor Swift’s project “Folklore,” but his album was postponed.