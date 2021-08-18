White Sox Top A's; Oakland's Chris Bassitt Struck In Head By Line DriveChris Bassitt was carted off the field Tuesday night after he was struck on the side of his head by a line drive, casting a shadow over the A's loss to José Abreu and the White Sox.

27 Points For Allie Quigley, But Chicago Sky Tripped Up By Dallas WingsAllisha Gray had 20 points and Arike Ogunbowale scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half to help the Dallas Wings beat the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night.

Ian Happ Homers, Kyle Hendricks Shines As Cubs Beat Reds, End 12-Game Losing Streak At LastKyle Hendricks became the first 14-game winner in the majors, Ian Happ homered and the Chicago Cubs snapped a 12-game losing streak with a win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

New Bears Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai Bringing The Juice"Everybody wants to be the guy so you see this guy making plays, it heightens the intensity up for the guy playing next to him."

Baseball Report: San Diego Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr. Returns With A BangThe Padres star returned from the injured list with a massive performance in a win, just in time to help the team make its playoff push down the stretch.

Jiménez, Hendriks Lead White Sox Past A'sEloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking RBI single and Liam Hendriks got the save against his former team, leading the Chicago White Sox to a victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.