By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, Jackson Park, Lake Michigan, water rescue

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was rescued from Lake Michigan early Wednesday morning near Jackson Park.

Fire Department officials said the man was swimming near Jackson Park Harbor when he began to struggle.

Divers went out and helped him get to shore.

Paramedics were evaluating him at the scene, and it was not immediately clear if he would need to go to the hospital.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff