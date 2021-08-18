CHICAGO (CBS) — A man set an SUV on fire Tuesday night in front of The Chicago Theatre in the Loop.
Police said a 20-year-old man wanted to leave a nearby parking garage around 11 p.m., but told the security officer he didn't have money to pay for the parking fee.
When the officer went to lift the gate, the man floored it and just missed hitting the officer.
That’s when the man drove to State and Lake streets, and set the Cadillac SUV on fire.
He ran away, but police found him and arrested him on a nearby CTA Red Line platform.
Police said the man was taken to a hospital for evaluation.