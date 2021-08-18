CHICAGO (CBS) — If you need a Chicago city sticker, but don’t feel like hoofing it down to City Hall or a satellite office, City Hall is now coming to you.
The Chicago city Clerk's office is going on the road, holding Mobile City Hall events.
Residents can buy city stickers and dog licenses, and get parking permits right in their own neighborhood.
The next event is on Thursday at Jesse Owens Park, at 8800 S. Clyde Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The one after is on Tuesday during the same hours at Mount Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.
The events will continue across the city through October.