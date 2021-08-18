CHICAGO (CBS) — The man arrested and charged with dragging a Chicago police officer with his car remains behind bars after a judge denied him bail.
Investigators say they smelled weed in 35-year-old Jermaine Little's car when he was pulled over near 63rd and State.
That is when police say Little threw the car in reverse, dragging the cop with his car door before slamming the officer against a concrete lane divider.
Little ditched the car but was arrested in a Burger King parking lot Tuesday.
Police say he had a loaded gun in his backpack.