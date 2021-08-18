CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon on the Dan Ryan Expressway at 31st Street.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened at 3:45 p.m. in the southbound express lanes on the Dan Ryan.

Someone in one vehicle fired shots at someone in another, state police said. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was shot in the leg and drove right to the University of Chicago Medical Center after the shooting.

The assailant is believed to have been in a black Chevrolet Malibu.

This comes less than 24 hours after a shooting on the Dan Ryan killed a beloved teacher and injured another person in the car with her.

Denise Huguelet, 67, was killed and another person was wounded in that shooting around 10 p.m. Tuesday on the Dan Ryan near Marquette Road, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Police said a state trooper was traveling on the expressway and heard gunfire, and pulled over to make sure their vehicle hadn’t been struck. Two other vehicles then pulled up alongside the trooper, and said they had been shot at.

Four people were in one of the vehicles, and Denise Huguelet, 67, was shot and killed, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Two people were in the other vehicle, and one of them suffered a graze wound.

Huguelet was a special education teacher at Central Middle School in Evergreen Park, according to Evergreen Park Elementary School District 124. She retired in 2015.