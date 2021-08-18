CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are trying to stop an armed carjacking spree on the South Side.
Five people were carjacked in five separate incidents in the early morning hours on Monday.
Police said, in each attack, suspects pulled up, got out of a vehicle, and approached the victims who are sitting in their cars or have just gotten out.
The carjackers then steal the victims’ vehicles to commit other crimes.
Four of the five carjackings were in Roseland, the other was in West Pullman:
- Around 2 a.m. Monday on the 300 block of East 117th Street
- Around 2 a.m. Monday on the 500 block of West 109th Street
- Around 2 a.m. Monday on the 0-99 block of West 109th Street
- Around 3 a.m. Monday on the 400 block of East 110th Street
- Around 5 a.m. Monday on the 11200 block of East Vernon Avenue.
Police said all five attacks were carried out by two armed males wearing all black clothing.