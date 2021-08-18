CHICAGO (CBS) — Flags across Illinois were lowered to half staff on Wednesday in honor of fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French, as family, friends, and colleagues prepare to pay respects at her wake.

Visitation for Officer French begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, followed by her funeral Thursday morning at 10 a.m., also at St. Rita.

French and her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez, were shot during a traffic stop in West Englewood earlier this month.

French was killed and Yanez was seriously wounded,

Yanez was shot in the eye, and left paralyzed with a bullet lodged in his brain. He remains in the hospital.

A huge vigil for French and Yanez was held Tuesday night at the Ogden (10th) District police station in Lawndale, where Carlos Yanez Sr. said his son told him he loved him when they spoke just 20 minutes before the shooting on Aug. 7.

“A simple traffic stop turned into a tragedy. Yes, us here will never forget Ella or the other officers that come before her, and my son – but the people will, because they don’t feel the pain we feel,” said Carlos Yanez Sr.

At the vigil, Yanez Sr. shared his son’s long recovery ahead.

“I still did know my son was going to make it. They told me, ‘Doesn’t look good,’” Yanez Sr. said. “He’s got two shots in the head – one in the brain, one in the eye. But he’s still fighting. He’s still trying to live for his son – 3-year-old son – Carlos III.”

French’s brother, Andrew French, shared his giant loss.

“She loved hard and she love this city. She loved everything about it except for the nasty parts that we all know. And she made a point of becoming a police officer to try and change those things,” Andrew French said.

Two brothers have been charged in the shooting.

Emonte Morgan, aka Monte Morgan, is charged with one count of first-degree murder of a peace officer, two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

His brother, Eric Morgan is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice.