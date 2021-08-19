CHICAGO (CBS) — Four men were shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in a shoe store in Bronzeville, and one of them was left in critical condition.
The shooting happened at 4:09 p.m. in the 300 block of East 47th Street, near Calumet Avenue and the 47th Street Chicago Transit Authority Green Line stop. The men were in the shoe store when two assailants took out guns and shot them all.
A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and was in critical condition. Two other men, both 36, were shot in the ankle and head and in the wrist, respectively, and were in good condition. A 60-year-old man was shot in the thigh and was also in good condition.
The victims were all taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.