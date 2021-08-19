CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) — One person was killed and two were injured Thursday afternoon when a driver hit a bus shelter, and then plowed into a construction worker, in Calumet City.
AT 2 p.m., Calumet City police and fire personnel were called to Sibley Boulevard and Torrence Avenue for the crash.
They learned a driver went off the roadway and slammed into the bus shelter, leaving one person at the bus stop dead and another injured in an unknown condition.
After hitting the bus shelter, the driver slid into an adjacent parking lot and hit the construction worker, who was also hospitalized in an unknown condition.
Calumet City Police and the South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team were investigating late Sunday. Anyone with information was asked to call the Calumet City Police Department at (708) 868-2500.