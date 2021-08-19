Chicago Weather: Hot And HumidThe low for Thursday night is 70.

Man Shot Dead On Red Line Train At Garfield Stop During Afternoon RushIn a horrific scene on the Red Line Thursday, a man was shot and killed on a CTA train at the Garfield stop along the Dan Ryan Expressway during the afternoon rush.

Funeral For Officer Ella French: Scenes From A Day Of MourningFamily, brothers and sisters in blue, and people from throughout the community gathered Thursday to honor the life of Chicago Police Officer Ella French, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop. Here are some scenes from this day of mourning.

After Finding Out City's $33 Million Contract With ShotSpotter Was Quietly Renewed, Some Aldermen Want To Make Sure Nothing Like It Happens Again Without ReviewThe ShotSpotter system is supposed to help police track gunshots around the city, and our investigators spent months asking if the multimillion-dollar contract for the system would be renewed. Last week, we learned the contract with ShotSpotter already had been renewed – and almost no one knew it.