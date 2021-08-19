CHICAGO (CBS) — Everyone in Chicago will have to go back to wearing masks in all public indoor spaces again effective Friday.

Here is what you need to know:

• Anyone over the age of 2 will need to wear a mask.

• This applies regardless of vaccination status.

• The mask mandate covers all businesses in Chicago; including bars and restaurants, gyms, common areas of condos and multi-residential buildings, and private clubs.

• Customers will be allowed to remove masks at restaurants, bars, and other eating establishments while they are eating or drinking.

• Businesses can also take off their masks for other activities that require their removal, such as beard trims and facials. In addition, employees who work in settings that are not open to the public may remove their masks if they can maintain at least six feet of social distancing.

• A statewide mask mandate is also in place for schools, and a mask mandate on public transportation has been in place since close to the start of the pandemic. Masks are also required in hospitals.

• Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady announced the new mask mandate Tuesday afternoon, and said the city doesn’t expect any additional COVID-19 restrictions, such as capacity limits or orders for bars, restaurants, gyms and other businesses to require indoor customers to show proof of vaccination.

• Masks are not required outdoors.