Justin Fields Back At Practice For Bears After Nursing Sore GroinRookie quarterback Justin Fields was back on the field and should be good to go Saturday for the Bears second preseason game.

Cubs Will Rededicate Wrigley Field To Mark End Of RenovationsThursday’s events at the Friendly Confines include placing a National Historic Landmark plaque under the iconic stadium marquee.

Luis Robert Has 3 Hits, 2 RBIs To Lead White Sox Past A'sLuis Robert had three hits and two RBIs, Eloy Jiménez drove in a run with a double and the Chicago White Sox beat the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night.

Depleted Cubs Quiet Playoff-Contending Reds Again, Win 7-1The depleted Cubs took two of three from their playoff-contending NL Central rivals.

The Northern Trust Preview: 'Going To Be A Lot Of Fun Because So Many Of The Top Players Are On Form'CBS Sports golf analyst Trevor Immelman takes a look at the first event of the playoffs, The Northern Trust, set to tee off on Thursday at Liberty National Golf Club.

Justin Fields Kept Out Of Bears Practice With Sore Groin, But Coach Matt Nagy Says Fields Is Still Expected To Play SaturdayTop quarterback pick Justin Fields was held out of practice for the Bears Wednesday, as was Cole Kmet.