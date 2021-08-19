CHICAGO (CBS) — Heat index values today range from 95 to 108 degrees in spots away from the lake.
Pop-up downpours have formed along the lake breeze. These are barely moving, creating localized heavy rain in spots.
Look for very isolated activity through sunset.
Fog will appear again overnight due to the low-level moisture and light wind flow. The low is 70.
For Friday, it will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid with stray afternoon showers or storms and a high of 88.
For Friday, it will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid with stray afternoon showers or storms and a high of 88.

It will be hot and humid heading into the weekend until a front passes Saturday evening bringing showers and thunderstorms. It will be less humid Sunday.
The high for Saturday is 87, Sunday 83.