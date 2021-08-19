DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Heat index values today range from 95 to 108 degrees in spots away from the lake.

Pop-up downpours have formed along the lake breeze. These are barely moving, creating localized heavy rain in spots.

READ MORE: Gov. Pritzker Signs 2 Bills In Defense Of Immigrant, Refugee Rights

Look for very isolated activity through sunset.

10 p.m. Thursday: 08.19.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Fog will appear again overnight due to the low-level moisture and light wind flow. The low is 70.

READ MORE: SWAT Team Called For Standoff After Man Barricades Himself In West Beverly Home
7 a.m. Friday: 08.19.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

For Friday, it will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid with stray afternoon showers or storms and a high of 88.

5 p.m. Friday: 08.19.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be hot and humid heading into the weekend until a front passes Saturday evening bringing showers and thunderstorms. It will be less humid Sunday.

MORE NEWS: More Than 18,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Precipitation Chances: 08.19.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Saturday is 87, Sunday 83.

7 Day Forecast: 08.19.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist