CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Cubs will celebrate a rededication of Wrigley Field on Thursday to mark the completion of its years-long renovations.
Thursday's events at the Friendly Confines include placing a National Historic Landmark plaque under the iconic stadium marquee.
And premiering Thursday night on the Cubs' YouTube channel will be a new documentary called "Saving Wrigley Field."
The old ballpark that opened in 1914 got quite the makeover in recent years, with two new video boards, new premium seats and clubs, renovated clubhouses, relocated bullpens, the new Cubs headquarters building, and the installation the plaza known as Gallagher Way near Clark and Waveland. That’s not to mention the new Hotel Zachary and all the restaurants across the street.
The Cubs are also adding a new team Hall of Fame in the left field bleachers, with 56 plaques honoring various players, managers, announcers, owners, and executives.