CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Olson slugged a go-ahead two-run homer, Matt Chapman added a solo shot and the Oakland Athletics rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Thursday.

Sean Murphy also homered as the A’s avoided a sweep in their four-game series with AL Central-leading Chicago. Oakland ended a four-game skid and maintained its grip on the second AL wild-card spot.

Olson’s blast in the seventh off reliever Michael Kopech (3-2), his 31st this season, gave Oakland a 5-3 lead.

Cole Irvin (9-11) allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings. Yusmeiro Petit and Andrew Chafin pitched a scoreless inning apiece, and Lou Trivino allowed an unearned run in the ninth for his 20th save in 22 opportunities.

Eloy Jiménez put the White Sox ahead with an RBI double in the first. Murphy’s homer tied it in the third, and Tony Kemp drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth to put the A’s back on top.

Andrew Vaughn put Chicago back on top with a two-out, two-run homer in the fifth. Chapman tied it with his fifth home run in six games and 19th on the year.

Chicago starter Dylan Cease went six innings, giving up three runs on four hits. He exceeded 100 pitches for the third time in his last four starts.

Zack Collins scored for the White Sox in the ninth when shortstop Elvis Andrus collided with Starling Marte while trying to field a popup to center field. Andrus was charged with the error.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: While no return timeline has been determined for RHP Chris Bassitt, the Athletics are encouraged by his recovery after he was struck in the head by a line drive Tuesday night. “He feels remarkably well for what went down the other day,” manager Bob Melvin said. “Each and every day he seems to feel a lot better and in much better spirits.” … OF Chad Pinder will likely return to Oakland Friday after straining his right hamstring in early July.

White Sox: RHP Carlos Rodón is penciled in to return to Chicago’s rotation during next week’s four-game series at Toronto. Rodón has been sidelined since August 7 with shoulder fatigue.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP James Kaprielian (6-4, 3.33 ERA) takes the mound to kick off a three-game home series against the NL-West leading San Francisco Giants on Friday night. LHP Alex Wood (10-3, 4.14) starts for Oakland’s Bay Area rivals.

White Sox: Open a three-game series at AL East-leading Tampa Bay on Friday night, with RHP Lucas Giolito (9-9, 3.83 ERA) pitching against Rays RHP Michael Wacha (2-4, 5.91 ERA).

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)