CHICAGO (CBS) — Standing poised in a white blouse before hundreds of mourners, slain Chicago Police officer Ella French’s mother, Elizabeth, said she was appearing before them with only half her heart.
Two officers escorted her to the lectern.
“Today I am here with half my heart. Ella was an amazing woman,” she said, noting her full heart was, Ella and her son, Andrew.
French’s mother recalled helping Ella with a school project by writing a letter to her about the day Catholic Charities brought her home when she was eight months old.
"Please know that adopting you was one of the best things I ever did in my life," she said.
She also read the poem “The Dash” by Linda Ellis, and thanked her daughter’s fellow officers for their support.
“Ella and I thank you for your service. God bless you all,” she said.
She also shared the message she gave to Ella every day she went to work: “Be careful and be safe.”
French, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in West Englewood, had been on the job since 2018.
Officer French, 29, was assigned to the Community Safety Team and conducted a traffic stop around 9 p.m. Saturday near 63rd Street and Bell Avenue in West Englewood.