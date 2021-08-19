CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of police officers, community members, and family will gather Thursday morning at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel to say their final goodbyes to fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

So many people came to pay their respects during French’s wake Wednesday night, there was a line down the block outside the chapel.

It will be another long day of mourning on Thursday for many of French’s family and friends as the young officer is laid to rest.

Her funeral services will be held at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel at 77th and Western at 10 a.m.

Hundreds of family, friends, and fellow police officers are expected to pay their final respects. Many of them have been at a number of vigils that have been held in her memory since she was shot and killed on Aug. 7.

Officer French and her partner were shot during a traffic stop in West Englewood. French was killed while her partner was seriously wounded and remains in the hospital.

Hundreds of people attended French’s wake on Wednesday, with lots of hugs and tears as many came to pay their respects.

“It’s just devastating. It’s just devastating. And I can’t – again, words cannot describe that. I don’t know what else to say. I mean it’s like, the emotions that I have – I can’t describe them. I’m trying to hold my composure,” said retired Officer Stephanie Jordan.

Meantime, two brothers have been charged in the shooting.

Emonte Morgan, aka Monte Morgan, is charged with one count of first-degree murder of a peace officer, two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

His brother, Eric Morgan, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice.