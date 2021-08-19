CHICAGO (CBS) — A gunman shot and wounded someone on a CTA Red Line train at the Garfield stop along the Dan Ryan Expressway Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.READ MORE: Woman Was Approved For PUA Benefits, But Later Ruled Ineligible, And Now State Of Illinois Is Garnishing Her Wages And Charging Fee For It
The victim is in critical condition.
The CTA Red Line trains was shut between the Sox-35th and 63rd Street stations during the Thursday afternoon rush, due to a reported shooting.READ MORE: Officers From All Around Turn Out On Motorcycles To Pay Tribute To Fallen Officer Ella French, Teach Some Lessons To Students From Leo High School
Red Line train service was running in two sections late Thursday afternoon, between 63rd and 95th streets and between 35th and Howard streets. This shutdown happened shortly after a White Sox game got out at Guaranteed Rate Field near the Sox-35th stop.
Police were searching for the gunman late Thursday.MORE NEWS: Heartbreaking Tributes Showcase Fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French's Personality At Her Funeral
CHECK: CTA Updates